ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Results

On Friday, Apr. 22, ONE Championship will host ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a lightweight kickboxing title bout between Regian Eersel and Arian Sadikovic.

The event airs live on the ONE Championship website with the lead card starting at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadiković – for the lightweight title

Muay Thai bout: Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan – for the inaugural strawweight title

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks

Muay Thai bout: Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai

Rui Chen vs. Min Jong Song

Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart

Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis

Muay Thai bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet

Windson Ramos vs. Sung Hoon Woo

Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Cardoso

Abraão Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park

Agilan Thani vs. Tae Ho Jin

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Masakazu Imanari by submission (rear-naked choke)

Keanu Subba def. James Yang by unanimous decision