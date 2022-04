LFA 130: Ksiazkiewicz vs. Gambulino Results

On Friday, Apr. 22, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 130: Ksiazkiewicz vs. Gambulino, live from the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town, N.D. The event features a middleweight headliner between Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz and Alessandro Gambulino.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz vs. Alessandro Gambulino

Marnic Mann vs. Kelsey Arnesen

Hilarie Rose vs. Tiani Valle

Gage Saunders vs. Jalin Fuller

Billy Elekana vs. Kohlman Scribner

Ryan Charlebois vs. Myktybek Orolbay Uulu

Darrius Flowers vs. Daniel Gadley

Mark Johnson vs. Wes Ogan

Brandon Brisbo vs. Jorge Apalategui