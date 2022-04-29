Five ONE Championship Bouts Fans Would Like to See on Prime Video

ONE Championship shook up the martial arts world on Wednesday with the announcement that they have signed a multi-year deal with Prime Video in US and Canada. With 12 of the promotion’s live events being broadcast annually by the streaming giant, attention must now turn to the possible matches fans will get to see.

There is no shortage of outstanding options available, as ONE offers an array of talent across multiple combat sports disciplines. So let’s look at the schedule and get thinking. Here are five matchups fans in North America could see live on Prime Video when the partnership kicks off later this year:

Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final

Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves continually delivers excitement inside the ONE Championship Circle, and as one of the most thrilling martial arts spectacles around, it deserves the elevated platform that Prime Video offers.

With the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix kicking off next month, interest in the “art of eight limbs” is only set to grow. Should the final of the illustrious tournament be broadcast live on Prime Video, it could strap a rocket to the back of the sport in North America. And why shouldn’t it? The field is loaded.

Rodtang, the reigning king of the division, leads the way, with Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and five other elite athletes rounding out the tournament field.

The tournament is sure to serve up a tantalizing finale, and delivering it to the masses on Prime Video seems like a win-win for all involved.

Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai

The ONE featherweight world championship matchup seems all but set, and the intriguing stylistic matchup seems too perfect not to place on Prime Video.

Vietnamese-American champion Thanh Le has done nothing but shine since arriving in ONE, with knockout after knockout on his resume. After surviving the leg locks of Garry Tonon and putting him to sleep with a devastating shot on the ground, he now must face an opponent who loves to bang.

China’s Tang Kai has also been knocking out opponents left and right in the Circle, and he most recently put top-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong away to usurp his spot in the rankings and secure a title shot.

This is a featherweight powder keg ready to explode, which makes it perfect for Prime Video.

Mixed Rules: Smilla Sundell vs. Colbey Northcutt

Newly minted ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell and flyweight Colbey Northcutt may compete in different divisions and sports, but their similar statures could lead to a fun catchweight mixed-rules bout between the two stars.

Although it would have to wait until after Northcutt returns to action following the birth of her first child, this is certainly a matchup worth considering.

The Swedish Muay Thai strawweight queen has long limbs and stands at an impressive 173 centimeters tall, but she would meet an opponent of an even more imposing stature if she faced off with the American star, who clocks in at 175 centimeters. It would be a stern test for Sundell against a noted karate striker that won’t be out of her depth on the feet. And while Sundell may not be versed in submissions, all mixed martial arts bouts start upright, so Northcutt would need to be wary of the teen sensation’s strikes.

Regardless of how it went down, there would be enough fun and excitement to keep Prime Video viewers on the edge of their seats, and it would be a good test for both women as they await their next challenges in their respective divisions.

Nong-O vs. Liam Harrison

British striking superstar Liam Harrison put on one of the most memorable performances ever seen in the Circle at the recent ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic event. And his epic comeback victory secured him a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

World champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a living legend and a monster inside the Circle. The Thai star has a perfect 8-0 slate on the global stage, which includes five title defenses. This all equates to a blistering showdown that would be perfect for the first Prime Video card.

Much like the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix, this title tilt would allow a domestic audience to witness the best of the best competing against one another while helping them get acquainted with the ruleset of the sport.

No matter when and where this match takes place, it will be an unmissable affair, and putting it on Prime Video will only help the sport grow in popularity.

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

The ONE strawweight world championship showdown between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks is almost a given for this list.

Michigan-native Brooks has been nothing short of spectacular since arriving in ONE, and the match against world champion Pacio now seems like a foregone conclusion after “The Monkey God” defeated top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane in a title eliminator at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

The title tussle is tantalizing, to say the least, even without mentioning the budding rivalry between the two stars. Pacio and Brooks have both shown they can bang it out on the feet and take it to the canvas, so this is a match made in heaven. Having it play out live on Prime Video is a no-brainer.