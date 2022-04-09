BKFC 23 Results: Richman Stops Rickels in Round 2

On Friday, Apr. 8, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 23: Richman vs. Rickels, live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The event featured a 185-pound battle between Mike Richman and Dave Rickels.

The event airs live on FITE TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Richman def. Dave Rickels by TKO. Round 2, 0:31

Issac Doolittle def. Jared Warren by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46).

Jake Lindsey def. Derrick Findley by TKO. Round 4, 2:00

Marciano Hernandez def. Jerald Gregori by TKO. Round 1, 0:48

Jessica Link def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Stevo Morris def. LJ Hermreck by KO. Round 4, 1:14

Tyler Randall def. Josh Richey by KO. Round 3, 1:57

Antonio Soto III def. Shawn Moffett by TKO. Round 2, 1:20

Chancey Wilson def. Justyn Martinez by TKO. Round 1, 1:36

Kenny Licea def. Noah Cutter by KO. Round 2, 0:30

Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar ends in majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47).