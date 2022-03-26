PFL Challenger Series 6 Results: Keresh Lands a Roster Spot

On Friday, Mar. 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 6, live from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The event featured heavyweights vying for a PFL contract.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marcelo Nunes def. Bevon Lewis by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 2:39

Giacomo Lemos def. Billy Swanson by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:33

Adam Keresh def. Chad Johnson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:34

Daiqwon Buckley def. Jon Cunningham by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:46