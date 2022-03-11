ONE Championship: Lights Out Results

On Friday, Mar. 11, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Lights Out, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title fights.
The lead card kicks off on YouTube, Facebook and the ONE Super app starting at 6 a.m. ET. The main card follows on YouTube and the ONE Super app at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon – for the featherweight title
Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker – for the bantamweight title
Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets
Kickboxing bout: Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour
Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis
Kickboxing bout: Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana
Muay Thai bout: Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez
Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock
Kickboxing bout: Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez
Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker – for the bantamweight title
Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets
Kickboxing bout: Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour
Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis
Kickboxing bout: Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana
Muay Thai bout: Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez
Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock
Kickboxing bout: Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez