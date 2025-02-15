YA-MAN to Face Miguel Trindade in RISE ELDORADO 2025 Open Finger Glove Match

RISE has officially announced the headlining matchup for RISE ELDORADO 2025, scheduled for March 29, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. The event will feature a -65kg Open Finger Glove (OFG) match between Japan’s YA-MAN and Portugal’s Miguel Trindade, promising an intense clash.

YA-MAN vs. Miguel Trindade

YA-MAN is a popular figure in the RISE organization. The Japanese-born athlete gained recognition in 2021 with a breakout performance against Yuma Yamaguchi. Known for his aggressive style and powerful striking, he captured the inaugural RISE OFG -65kg title in 2023 by defeating Hiroto Yamaguchi.

YA-MAN has since delivered several notable performances, including a first-round KO victory over Mikuru Asakura at FIGHT CLUB 2023. Most recently, he competed at RIZIN.49 on New Year’s Eve 2024, where he engaged in a hard-fought bout against Kazakhstan’s Galshaga Dautbek.

Advertisement



Miguel Trindade, a decorated Portuguese kickboxer, holds titles such as the WAKO K-1 Super Lightweight European Championship and ISKA Muay Thai Super Lightweight European Championship. Trindade made an unforgettable RISE debut in March 2024 with a first-round KO victory over Chad Collins.

The Portuguese striker followed this with another first-round KO win over Kento Haraguchi during the GLORY RISE Featherweight Grand Prix later that year. Although he fell short in the tournament final against Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao by decision.

RISE ELDORADO 2025 already had prior matchups announced with YA-MAN in the headlining bout, but an unconfirmed opponent. RISE Kickboxing announced the hard-hitting Miguel Trindade as his official challenger this morning.

This matchup brings together two fighters known for their striking power and finishing ability. Fans can expect an exciting contest under the OFG ruleset at one of RISE’s premier events of the year.