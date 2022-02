UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a light heavyweight battle between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Gabriel Benítez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbiţă vs. Gloria de Paula

Jesse Strader vs. Chad Anheliger