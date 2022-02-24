ONE Championship CEO Lays Out Broadcast Plan for the Next Two Months

On Wednesday morning, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong laid out the organization’s broadcast plan for the next two months. Via his Facebook page, the ONE founder announced the details, which will begin with ONE Championship: Full Circle this Friday, Feb. 25.

Sityodtong wrote, “For our fans in the US, all ONE events are now live and free for the next 2 months on both the ONE Super App and the ONE YouTube Channel, effective this Friday February 25!”

ONE Championship has used a variety of platforms to showcase their events with Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel, the B/R app, and ONE’s Facebook page being the most common for recent events. The integration of the ONE Super app and ONE’s YouTube channel appear to steer viewers toward the organization’s own platforms.

ONE Championship: Full Circle will air live and free on Friday, Feb. 25. The lead card will begin at 5 a.m. ET on ONE’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App. The main card will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. The entire card will be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.