RISE 154 Results: Suzuki Blitzes Kengo, Defends Bantamweight Title

On Sunday, Jan. 23, RISE kickboxing returned to Korakuen Hall, in Tokyo, Japan, for their first event of the year, RISE 154.

In the main event, top-10 flyweight Masahiko Suzuki stormed out of the gates on former DEEP Kick champion Kengo to find the finish in round one to defend his 55-kilogram title. The long reigning titleholder has won two straight and 23 of his past 25 fights with his lone losses coming against top flight competition Tenshin Nasukawa and Shiro Matsumoto.

The event aired live on Abema TV worldwide. Check below for the full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Masahiko Suzuki def. Kengo by knockout. Round 1, 2:04

Ryoga Hirano def. Masaki Takeuchi by unanimous decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Kazuma Mori vs. Takumi Sanekata ends in majority draw

Hyumi Hitachi def. Taisei Iwago by knockout. Round 2, 2:57

Riku Kazushima def. Kuryu by unanimous decision (30-28×3)

Daiki Toida def. Hayato by unanimous decision (30-28×3)

Kyosuke def. King Ryuzo by knockout. Round 1, 2:08

Kenta Nanbara def. Miyagin by knockout. Round 1, 1:04

Shota Toyama def. Guriko Sato by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

Arina Kobayashi def. Shoko JSK by knockout. Round 2, 2:57