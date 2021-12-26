‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ Coming to Netflix

The first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will finally come to American audiences in the first quarter of 2022. Per a press release by the company, the highly-successful first season of the show will premiere in over 150 countries on Netflix sometime in the first three months of the new year.

“The first season of the The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition was a smashing success,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. “After a fantastic reception in Asia, it’s time for the rest of the world to experience the toughest and most unique version of The Apprentice in history. On behalf of ONE Championship, I am truly honored for all the support we have received for the show, and I’m excited to premiere the series to a broader audience.”

Sixteen candidates from around the world came together to compete for a $250,000 job offer and a chance to work directly under Sityodtong, as his protégé. The format of the 13-episode show featured both physical and business challenges. Recently, the series picked up two major prizes from the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), taking home awards for “Best Non-Scripted Entertainment” and “Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.” The accolades were a major feather in the cap for the brand new edition of The Apprentice.

The 13-episode run of the show features appearances from multiple MMA world champions, who assisted the candidates during the competition. Former ONE champions include welterweight Ben Askren and heavyweight Brandon Vera, and current champions in strawweight Xiong Jing Nan and atomweight Angela Lee also will be on the show. The all-star cast also includes former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, former UFC flyweight champion and ONE flyweight grand prix winner Demetrious Johnson, ONE atomweight grand prix finalist Ritu Phogat, and Sage Northcutt, who were all on hand to offer their expertise.

No exact date has been set for the Netflix premiere, but the award-winning show is set to be available for martial arts fans to experience everywhere during the first quarter of the new year.