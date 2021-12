ONE Championship: Winter Warriors 2 Results

On Friday, Dec. 17, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorder event that took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a ONE flyweight battle between Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov.

The event airs on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov

Kevin Belingon vs. Won Il Kwon

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Rong Fan

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov

Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi

Mustapha Haida vs. Arian Sadiković

Fabricio de Andrade vs. Kai Wen Li

Joseph Lasiri vs. Asahi Shinagawa