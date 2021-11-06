UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Results

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the UFC will host UFC 268, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event will also feature a title rematch as former champion Weili Zhang faces titleholder Rose Namajunas.

The early prelims will air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The evening will culminate with the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Anrdreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Jordan Williams vs. Ian Garry

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

C.J. Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne