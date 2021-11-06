UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Results

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the UFC will host UFC 268, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event will also feature a title rematch as former champion Weili Zhang faces titleholder Rose Namajunas.
The early prelims will air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The evening will culminate with the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Anrdreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira
Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Jordan Williams vs. Ian Garry
Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza
C.J. Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne
Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Anrdreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira
Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Jordan Williams vs. Ian Garry
Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza
C.J. Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne