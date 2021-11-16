Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 46: Sarah Kleczka

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 46, featuring former Invicta FC bantamweight Sarah Kleczka. In this episode, Matt and Kleczka waste no time getting right down to business. She talks about her three-year layoff, mental health, moving from Florida to Kansas, starting over with a whole new gym and so much more.

