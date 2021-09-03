ONE Championship: Empower Results

On Friday, Sep. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Empower live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
In the headliner, the women’s strawweight championship will be on the line. Reigning champion Jingnan Xiong will defend her belt against Michelle Nicolini. Although Xiong has defended the belt five times, Nicolini offers a new challenge that could end the reign of terror from the champion.
Before the main event, the atomweight world grand prix will host the quarterfinals to see who ends up in the semifinals. The eight fighters are Denice Zamboanga, Seo Hee Ham, Alyona Rassohyna, Stamp Fairtex, Bo Meng, Ritu Phogat, Itsuki Hirata and Alyse Anderson.
The event airs live above at 7:30 a.m. ET on on YouTube in the U.S. Check back following the event for the full results.
Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal
Alyona Rassohyna vs. Stamp Fairtex – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal
Bo Meng vs. Ritu Phogat – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal
Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal
Kickboxing: Anissa Meksen vs. Cristina Morales
Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan vs. Daniela López
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Julie Mezabarba – atomweight grand prix reserve bout