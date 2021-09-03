ONE Championship: Empower Results

On Friday, Sep. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Empower live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the headliner, the women’s strawweight championship will be on the line. Reigning champion Jingnan Xiong will defend her belt against Michelle Nicolini. Although Xiong has defended the belt five times, Nicolini offers a new challenge that could end the reign of terror from the champion.

Before the main event, the atomweight world grand prix will host the quarterfinals to see who ends up in the semifinals. The eight fighters are Denice Zamboanga, Seo Hee Ham, Alyona Rassohyna, Stamp Fairtex, Bo Meng, Ritu Phogat, Itsuki Hirata and Alyse Anderson.

Advertisement



The event airs live above at 7:30 a.m. ET on on YouTube in the U.S. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Jingnan Xiong vs. Michelle Nicolini – for strawweight title

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal

Alyona Rassohyna vs. Stamp Fairtex – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal

Bo Meng vs. Ritu Phogat – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal

Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson – atomweight grand prix quarterfinal

Kickboxing: Anissa Meksen vs. Cristina Morales

Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan vs. Daniela López

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Julie Mezabarba – atomweight grand prix reserve bout