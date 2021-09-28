Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 5 Results

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, UFC President Dana White will host the fifth installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.

The action streams live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS Łukasz Sudolski vs. Igor Poterya

Chris Duncan vs. Manuel Gaxhja

Aaron Jeffery vs. Caio Borralho

Lucas Almeida vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Edivan Santos