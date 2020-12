On Sunday, Dec. 13, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2020 Japan from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Sumida, Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s headliner, Kenta Hayashi and Gonnapar Weerasakreck battle for the promotion’s lightweight belt. The pair met previously at Krush.82, with Thailand’s Gonnapar knocking out Hayashi in the first round. Now the current Krush titleholder will look to repeat his performance against the Japanese fighter.

The action begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on Abema.tv in Japan. Check back following the event for the full results.

