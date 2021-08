UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum lock horns.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 20.

ESPN Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Jared Cannonier () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()Clay Guida () vs. Mark O. Madsen ()Chase Sherman () vs. Parker Porter ()Vinc Pichel () vs. Austin Hubbard ()Alexandre Pantoja () vs. Brandon Royval ()Mana Martinez () vs. Trevin Jones ()William Knight () vs. Fabio Cherant ()Luis Saldaña () vs. Austin Lingo ()Brian Kelleher () vs. Domingo Pilarte ()Ramiz Brahimaj () vs. Sasha Palatnikov ()Bea Malecki () vs. Josiane Nunes ()Roosevelt Roberts () vs. Ignacio Bahamondes ()Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Antônio Braga Neto ()