PFL 2021 7: Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 7: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The event marks the first action of the 2021 PFL playoffs. Fighters in the welterweight and lightweight divisions are the first to compete. The night is headlined by longtime UFC standout and former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald opposite 2019 PFL welterweight title winner Ray Cooper III.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Rory Macdonald vs. Ray Cooper III

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sabidou Sy

Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alex Martinez

Curtis Millender vs. Gleison Tibau

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Darrel Horcher

Brett Cooper vs. Tyler Hill

Magomed Umalatov vs. Micah Terrill

Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo

Hopeton Stewart vs. Elvin Espinoza