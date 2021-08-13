PFL 2021 7: Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 7: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
The event marks the first action of the 2021 PFL playoffs. Fighters in the welterweight and lightweight divisions are the first to compete. The night is headlined by longtime UFC standout and former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald opposite 2019 PFL welterweight title winner Ray Cooper III.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Rory Macdonald vs. Ray Cooper III
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sabidou Sy
Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio
Loik Radzhabov vs. Alex Martinez
Curtis Millender vs. Gleison Tibau
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Darrel Horcher
Brett Cooper vs. Tyler Hill
Magomed Umalatov vs. Micah Terrill
Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo
Hopeton Stewart vs. Elvin Espinoza
