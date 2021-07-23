UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, July 24, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, rising bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sandhagen is riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout victories over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. Dillashaw, meanwhile, returns from a two-year suspension for a failed drug test for performance-enhancing substance EPO. The disgraced former champion will look to get back in contention for the belt he was forced to relinquish.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, July 23.

ESPN Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Cory Sandhagen () vs. T.J. Dillashaw ()Aspen Ladd () vs. Macy Chiasson ()Kyler Phillips () vs. Raulian Paiva ()Darren Elkins () vs. Darrick Minner ()Maycee Barber () vs. Miranda Maverick ()Mickey Gall () vs. Jordan Williams ()Punahele Soriano () vs. Brendan Allen ()Ian Heinisch () vs. Nassourdine Imavov ()Adrian Yanez () vs. Randy Costa ()Julio Arce () vs. Andre Ewell ()Sijara Eubanks () vs. Elise Reed ()Diana Belbiţă () vs. Hannah Goldy ()