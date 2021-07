On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with bantamweight prospect Levi Mowles. The fighter talks missing weight in his CFFC title fight, why he’s not in the UFC yet, his upcoming fight vs. UFC veteran Teruto Ishihara and more.

