Rizin 28 Results

On Sunday, June 13, Rizin Fighting Federation visits the Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan for Rizin 28.

In the night’s main event, Mikuru Asakura meets Kleber Koike Erbst in a featherweight bout.

The co-main event is a kickboxing tripleheader as the world’s second-ranked fighter, Tenshin Nasukawa, runs through a gauntlet of opponents. He starts with Koki Osaki, then faces veteran Hiroya Kawabe, before completing the night against the mysterious “Mr. X” who will be revealed during his walk to the ring.

Finally, the promotion will crown a lightweight champion as Tofiq Musayev takes on Roberto de Souza.

The action airs live via online pay-per-view beginning at 2:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.