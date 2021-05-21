Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 36: Bobo O’Bannon

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with episode 36 featuring Bare Knukcle Fighting Championship brawler, Bobo O’Bannon. This was one of the most intense interviews yet. O’Bannon did not shy away from any detail of his life and career. He discussed things that left Matt speechless. From dealing with a horrific memory to what he goes through day to day, O’Bannon is the true definition of a fighter.

O’Bannon discussed baseball, what it is to be a father and a husband, how important his faith is to him, and even how, at one point, his wife told him that if he wanted to fight, they wouldn’t be together anymore. Of course all that changed on one fateful Sunday morning and the rest is history.

Here is a link to Bobo’s wife’s GoFundMe page, as she is currently diagnosed with 11 different diseases, each with their own detriment to her health.

Advertisement



Bobo would also like to thank his sponsors: Katelyn Welch with Doodle & Company Breedin, Tim & Brittany Carreno with BeeLit Organics, Matt Zifferblatt with Healthy Inc., Dan Stevens with BWSports1, Ryan Longmire with Taxes in Time, William Vaughn Jr. with On Point Embroidery, Aaron Gates with Wicked Fabrications, Thomas Tatum with Arsenal Defense, Josh Burton with TC Boiler, Joshua Morie with MR Sitework, Budd Harvison with H&S Brush and Land Clearing, and Delane Simmons with Simmons Cues & Repair.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, Fat Boy Jiu Jitsu and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, @QuigginOutMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.