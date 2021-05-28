ONE Championship ‘Full Blast’ Results: Saemapetch Crushes Kulabdam in First Round

On Friday, May 28, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: Full Blast from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, top-ranked Muay Thai fighters Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai collided with their eyes set on a title shot.

The card also featured three MMA bouts and a kickboxing affair between Santino Verbeek and Miles Simson.

Advertisement



The card aired on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET.