ONE Championship ‘Full Blast’ Results: Saemapetch Crushes Kulabdam in First Round

On Friday, May 28, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: Full Blast from Singapore.
In the night’s headliner, top-ranked Muay Thai fighters Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai collided with their eyes set on a title shot.
The card also featured three MMA bouts and a kickboxing affair between Santino Verbeek and Miles Simson.
The card aired on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Wei Xie def. Kantharaj Shankar Agasa by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 5:00
Miles Simson def. Santino Verbeek by unanimous decision
Edward Kelly def. Ahmed Faress by split decision
Anthony Do def. Hui Liang by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:55