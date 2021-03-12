Matchroom Boxing: Sor Rungvisai vs. Sithmorseng Results

On Friday, March 12 (in North America), Matchroom Boxing will host Sor Rungvisai vs. Sithmorseng from Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand.

In the night’s headliner, former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai takes on his Thai countryman Kwanthai Sithmorseng.

The action airs live on DAZN at 9:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement

