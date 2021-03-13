Matchroom Boxing: Estrada vs. Chocolatito 2 Results

On Saturday, March 13, Matchroom Boxing will host Estrada vs. Chocolatito 2 from American Airlines Center in Dallas.
In the night’s headliner, Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez meet for a second time. The pair met eight years ago with Chocolatito getting the better of Estrada. Now the pair will meet to unify the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight belts.
The co-main is also a rematch as undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill faces Cecilia Braekhus, whom she defeated to win the belts.
The action airs live on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus – for WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO welterweight titles
Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Axel Aragon Vega – for WBA light flyweight title
Aaron Perez vs. Raymond Ford
Austin Williams vs. Denis Douglin
Souleymane Cissokho vs. Daniel Echeverria
Juan Carlos Burgos vs. Arthur Biyarslanov