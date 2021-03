FEN 33: LOTOS Fight Night 5 Results

On Saturday, March 27, Fight Exclusive Night hosts FEN 33: LOTOS Fight Night 5 from Poland.

In the night’s main event, featherweights clash when Kacper Formela meets Damian Frankiewicz. The card also features a kickboxing bout between Dominik Zadora and Pavel Šach.

The event airs live on Polsat Sport at 2 p.m. ET in its country of origin. Check back following the event for the full results.

