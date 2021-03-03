Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: March 2021

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion of Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike. Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Featherweight Division (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Julia Budd (3) Felicia Spencer (4) Kayla Harrison (5) Megan Anderson (6) Cat Zingano (7) Arlene Blencowe (8) Pam Sorenson (9) Janay Harding (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight Division (57.3-61.8 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Germaine de Randamie (2) Holly Holm (3) Raquel Pennington (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Irene Aldana (6) Yana Kunitskaya (8) Ketlen Vieira (7) Julianna Peña (9) Marion Reneau (10)

At UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis, Yana Kunitskaya upended Ketlen Vieira via decision. With the victory, Kunitskaya passes Vieira in the rankings and lands at No. 7.

Flyweight Division (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Jessica Andrade (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Katlyn Chookagian (4) Juliana Velasquez (5) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (6) Cynthia Calvillo (7) Jennifer Maia (8) Joanne Calderwood (9) Lauren Murphy (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight Division (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Rose Namajunas (2) Joanna Jędrzejczyk (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Claudia Gadelha (5) Carla Esparza (6) Marina Rodriguez (7) Michelle Waterson (8) Tecia Torres (9) Amanda Ribas (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Atomweight Division (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seo Hee Ham (1) Ayaka Hamasaki (2) Alesha Zappitella (3) Ashley Cummins (4) Jessica Delboni (5) Kanna Asakura (6) Rena Kubota (7) Lindsey VanZandt (8) Kelly D’Angelo (9) Mina Kurobe (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.