UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders collide as Jairzinho Rozenstruik collides with Frenchman Ciryl Gane. Suriname’s Rozenstruik enters the match-up having won 11 of his 12 career bouts. He dispatched of former champion Junior dos Santos in August. Gane, meanwhile, has opened his career with seven straight wins. Like his opponent, Gane also stopped dos Santos in his last outing, which came in December.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

