Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 27: Daniel Straus

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 27 amd features former two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus. Straus and Matt go down memory lane to talk about the insane number of fights he had in his first year as an MMA fighter, the only time he had a bad weight cut and what he has been up to since fans last saw him. They also discuss his need for fame, his plan for the future, and the lingering medical issues that are keeping him outside of getting to do what he loves so much.

