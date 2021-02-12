Lion Fight 63: Oseni vs. Tramell Results

On Friday, Feb. 12, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 63: Oseni vs. Tramell from Cheyenne, Wyo.
In the night’s main event, Hassan Oseni and Chris Tramell battle for the promotion’s North American cruiserweight title.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Lorawnt-T Nelson vs. Washington Luis Dos Santos
Alen Dudo vs. Dan Wilson
Natalie Morgan vs. Candice Mitchell
Anel Dudo vs. Javier Zamora
Jon Christenson vs. Chris Arena (a)
Joe Sanderson vs. Eric Adams (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest