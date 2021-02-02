Combat Press Boxing Rankings: February 2021

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Alexander Povetkin (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Oleksandr Usyk (9) Joe Joyce (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Yunier Dorticos (2) Ilunga Makabu (3) Krzystztof Glowacki (4) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (5) Kevin Lerena (6) Lawrence Okolie (7) Arsen Goulamirian (8) Aleksei Papin (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Sergey Kovalev (2) Dmitry Bivol (3) Jean Pascal (4) Joe Smith Jr. (5) Badou Jack (6) Eleider Alvarez (7) Gilberto Ramirez (8) Maxim Vlasov (9) Umar Salamov (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Callum Smith (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) Anthony Dirrell (7) John Ryder (8) Willie Monroe Jr. (9) Rocky Fielding (10)

Caleb Plant made easy work of Caleb Truax and cruised to a unanimous-decision victory in a PBC on FOX headliner. Plant holds steady at No. 5 in the rankings.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Gennady Golovkin (2) Jermall Charlo (3) Demetrius Andrade (4) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5) Ryota Murata (6) Jaime Munguia (7) Chris Eubank Jr. (8) Michael Zefara (9) Liam Williams (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Jarrett Hurd (2) Erislandy Lara (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harirson (6) Brian Carlos Castano (7) Kell Brook (8) Michel Soro (9) Patrick Teixeira (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Yordenis Ugas (6) Danny Garcia (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Jessie Vargas (9) Sergey Lipinets (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Maurice Hooker (5) Jose Zepeda (6) Ivan Baranchyk (7) Mario Barrios (8) Jack Catterall (9) Arnold Barboza Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Teofimo Lopez (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Gervonta Davis (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Richard Commey (6) Javier Fortuna (7) Emmanuel Tagoe (8) Luke Campbell (9) George Kambosos Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Miguel Berchelt (1) Gervonta Davis (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (4) Joseph Diaz Jr. (5) Tevin Farmer (6) Jamel Herring (7) Oscar Valdez (8) O’Shaquie Foster (9) Shakur Stevenson (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Josh Warrington (2) Emanuel Navarette (3) Can Xu (4) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (5) Jessie Magdaleno (6) Kid Galahad (7) Ruben Villa (8) James Dickens (9) Joet Gonzalez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ryosuke Iwasa (4) Ronny Rios (5) Stephen Fulton (7) Brandon Figueroa (6) Luis Nery (8) Carlos Castro (9) Angelo Leo (10)

Despite the wide scorecards that would suggest otherwise, Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo put on an exciting fight. Fulton picked up the victory to continue his impressive run in the division. The win pushes Fulton up a spot to sixth in the rankings, while Leo stands pat at No. 10.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nordin Oubaali (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nonito Donaire (4) Jason Maloney (5) Guillermo Rigondeaux (6) John Riel Casimero (7) Zolani Tete (8) Takuma Inoue (9) Reymart Gaballo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Moruti Mthalane (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Cristofer Rosales (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Sho Kimura (7) Giemel Magramo (8) Angel Acosta (9) Jay Harris (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Carlos Canizales (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Sivenathi Nontshinga (9) DeeJay Kriel (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Wanheng Menayothin (2) Byron Rojas (3) Jose Argumedo (4) Simphiwe Khonco (5) Nkosinathi Joyi (6) Joey Canoy (7) Melvin Jerusalem (8) Wilfredo Mendez (9) Pedro Taduran (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Errol Spence (3) Terence Crawford (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Teofimo Lopez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Vasyl Lomachenko (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.