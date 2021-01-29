RISE 145 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 145.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s 63-kilogram title is on the line as champion Hideki Sasaki meets challenger Naoki Tanaka.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Kosei Yamada and Takumi Sanekata face off for the 65-kilogram belt.

Advertisement



The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 2:45 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.