RISE 145 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 145.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s 63-kilogram title is on the line as champion Hideki Sasaki meets challenger Naoki Tanaka.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Kosei Yamada and Takumi Sanekata face off for the 65-kilogram belt.
The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 2:45 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.
Kosei Yamada vs. Takumi Sanekata – for 65-kilogram title
Tomohiro Kitai vs. Sho Ogawa
Kenta vs. Takemi Hasegawa
Masahide Kudo vs. Takuma Ota
Keisuke Monguchi vs. Masaki Takeuchi
Kyosuke vs. Koki Osaki
Haruka Asai vs. Raika Emiko