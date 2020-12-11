On Friday, Dec. 11, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host its 15th event from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.

In the night’s main event, Alabama’s Bobo O’Bannon takes on veteran Sam Shewmaker in a heavyweight title eliminator.

The night’s preliminary card airs live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card followed live on the BKFC App or through Fite TV pay-per-view on Combat Press at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

