On Friday, Nov. 20, iKON Fighting Federation will host its third event from San Carlos, Mexico.

In the night’s headliner, Brave CF and Combate Americas veteran Alejandro Martinez takes on his countryman Daniel Vega. Martinez enters the contest having won two straight, while Vega will look to get back in the win column with a victory.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 10:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

