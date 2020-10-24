On Saturday, Oct. 24, the UFC will host UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, undefeated lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov clashes with interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. Nurmagomedov was last in action at UFC 242, also in Abu Dhabi. The Dagestan native scored a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to extend his record to 28-0. Gaethje, meanwhile, earned the biggest win of his career in May, dominating former No. 1 contender Tony Fergurson en route to a fifth-round stoppage. The Colorado product captured interim gold in the process, setting up the bout with Nurmagomedov.
The event kicks off with two fights streaming on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET. Four additional prelims air on both ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The six-fight main card follows live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET.
Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes
Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey
Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev