On Saturday, Oct. 24, the UFC will host UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, undefeated lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov clashes with interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. Nurmagomedov was last in action at UFC 242, also in Abu Dhabi. The Dagestan native scored a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to extend his record to 28-0. Gaethje, meanwhile, earned the biggest win of his career in May, dominating former No. 1 contender Tony Fergurson en route to a fifth-round stoppage. The Colorado product captured interim gold in the process, setting up the bout with Nurmagomedov.

The event kicks off with two fights streaming on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET. Four additional prelims air on both ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The six-fight main card follows live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET.

