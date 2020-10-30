On Friday, Oct. 30, Taura MMA will host its 11th event. The show takes place at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Richardson Moreira puts his light-heavyweight title on the line against challenger and fellow UFC castoff Jonathan Wilson. Moreira competed in the UFC from 2014-15, but he suffered setbacks in all three of his Octagon appearances. After a lengthy hiatus, he returned to the sport of MMA in 2019 with a successful defense of his Taura crown against Marcus Vinicius. Wilson announced his UFC arrival with a 50-second knockout of Chris Dempsey in 2015, but three subsequent defeats led to his pink slip. Wilson has only fought once in the last three years, but it resulted in a submission victory.

The event airs live on Canal Combate in Brazil at 6 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

