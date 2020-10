On Saturday, Oct. 10, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action with its 55th event from Warsaw, Poland.

In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Scott Askham defends his belt against former titleholder Mamed Khalidov. The pair met in a catchweight bout in December with England’s Askham besting the Polish fighter on the scorecards.

Another former champion, Michał Materla, will be in action in the co-main event, taking on Serbia’s Aleksandar Ilić.

The event airs live via Fite TV pay-per-view right here on Combat Press beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.