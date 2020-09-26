On Saturday, Sept. 26, the UFC will host UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, undefeated middleweight king Israel Adesanya defends his title against fellow unbeated Paulo Costa. The decorated kickboxer Adesanya stretched his record to 19-0 with a successful title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March. Brazil’s Costa is also coming off a victory over Romero, a UFC 241 “Fight of the Night” performance against the Cuban.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Dominick Reyes meets Poland’s Jan Błachowicz for the vacant 205-pound strap.
The event kicks off with six fights airing on both ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz – for light heavyweight title
Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva
Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews
Shane Young vs. Ľudovít Klein
William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur
Jeff Hughes vs. Juan Espino
Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques