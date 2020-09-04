On Friday, Sept. 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 90th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new bantamweight champion as undefeated Georgia native Zviad Lazishvili takes on fellow unbeaten Ricky Steele. Lazishvili topped veteran Josh Huber in his promotional debut in November. Steele is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter.

The event airss live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.