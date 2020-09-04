On Friday, Sept. 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 90th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new bantamweight champion as undefeated Georgia native Zviad Lazishvili takes on fellow unbeaten Ricky Steele. Lazishvili topped veteran Josh Huber in his promotional debut in November. Steele is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter.
The event airss live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Zviad Lazishvili vs. Ricky Steele – for bantamweight title
Devin Smyth vs. Maycon Mendonça
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Chris Brown
Mando Gutierrez vs. Mo Miller
Sean McPadden vs. Allan Begosso
Tabatha Ricci vs. Kelsey Arneson
Jackson Filho vs. Daniel Argueta
Calvin Harbaugh vs. Alden Coria
Devin Smyth vs. Maycon Mendonça
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Chris Brown
Mando Gutierrez vs. Mo Miller
Sean McPadden vs. Allan Begosso
Tabatha Ricci vs. Kelsey Arneson
Jackson Filho vs. Daniel Argueta
Calvin Harbaugh vs. Alden Coria