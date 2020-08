Two is better than one. It’s become a common theme for Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federation, which is once again set to host two events in a single weekend. The organization heads to Yokohama, Japan, for Rizin 22 on August 9 and Rizin 23 on August 10.

The second show serves to crown a new bantamweight champion when Hiromasa Ougikubo meets Kai Asakura in the headliner. The supporting cast is full of prospects, including Kazumasa Majima, Makoto Takahashi and Tatsuki Saomoto. Kickboxing fans will be treated to a rematch between Taiga and Kento Haraguchi, plus the return of KAITO.

Check back following the event for the full results.