Two is better than one. It’s become a common theme for Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federation, which is once again set to host two events in a single weekend. The organization heads to Yokohama, Japan, for Rizin 22 on August 9 and Rizin 23 on August 10.

The first evening of fights is heavy on quality kickboxing and women’s MMA, while also featuring a lightweight showdown between Yusuke Yachi and Roberto de Souza. The lineup also includes Ayaka Hamasaki, Kanna Asakura, Naoki Inoue, Yoshinari Nadaka and Rui Ebata.

