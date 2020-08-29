On Saturday, Aug. 29, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action with its 54th event from Warsaw, Poland.
In the night’s main event, undefeated lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot meets countryman Marian Ziółkowski. Gamrot is coming off a stoppage win over UFC veteran Norman Parke in his last outing at KSW 53. Ziółkowski enters the title challenge having won three of his last four.
The event airs via online pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Marian Ziółkowski – for lightweight title
Izuagbe Ugonoh vs. Quentin Domingos
Karlo Caput vs. Maciej Kazieczko
Michał Andryszak vs. Michał Kita
Paweł Polityło vs. Bogdan Barbu
Łukasz Rajewski vs. Bartłomiej Kopera
Sebastian Rajewski vs. Armen Stepanyan
Kacper Koziorzębski vs. Adam Niedźwiedź
