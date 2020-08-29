On Saturday, Aug. 29, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action with its 54th event from Warsaw, Poland.

In the night’s main event, undefeated lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot meets countryman Marian Ziółkowski. Gamrot is coming off a stoppage win over UFC veteran Norman Parke in his last outing at KSW 53. Ziółkowski enters the title challenge having won three of his last four.

The event airs via online pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.