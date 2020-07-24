On Friday, July 24, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 86th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new flyweight champion as Maryland’s Greg Fischer takes on Oklahoma’s Jimmy Flick. Fischer has been a staple of the Baltimore-based Shogun Fights organization and will be making his promotion debut. Flick, meanwhile, is well-traveled, having competed for Bellator MMA and Legacy FC. He enters the match-up having won three of his last four.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.