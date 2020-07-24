On Friday, July 24, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 86th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new flyweight champion as Maryland’s Greg Fischer takes on Oklahoma’s Jimmy Flick. Fischer has been a staple of the Baltimore-based Shogun Fights organization and will be making his promotion debut. Flick, meanwhile, is well-traveled, having competed for Bellator MMA and Legacy FC. He enters the match-up having won three of his last four.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Greg Fischer vs. Jimmy Flick – for flyweight title
Demarques Jackson vs. Arthur Estrázulas
Fabio Cherant vs. Erick Murray Jr.
Mando Gutierrez vs. Jeff Jepsen
Mark Martin vs. Tony Grant
Jordan Heiderman vs. Jacob Heavlin
Clayton Carpenter vs. Charles Alex
