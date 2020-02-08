On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes from the Toyota Center in Houston.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Jones will look for his third straight title defense after regaining the belt at UFC 232. He narrowly defeated Thiago Santos in his last outing. Reyes, meanwhile, has opened his career with 12 straight victories, including a first-round destruction of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces off with Katlyn Chookagian.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The undercard continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.