On Friday, Feb. 28, ONE Championship visits the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for its latest event, dubbed King of the Jungle.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a women’s atomweight kickboxing champion. Stamp Fairtex, who already holds the corresponding belt in Muay Thai, attempts to add to her collection of championships when she collides with America’s Janet Todd, who has won two ONE kickboxing bouts and a Muay Thai scrap since her loss to Stamp just over a year ago.

Meanwhile, the battle to be crowned king comes in the men’s strawweight division under Muay Thai rules. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has taken the opposite approach to the aforementioned Stamp. He is already the kickboxing champion of the weight class, but now he’ll seek to add the Muay Thai strap. Australia’s Rocky Ogden stands in his way. This is a battle of Ogden’s youth against Sam-A’s experience.

These two title fights cap off a lineup that otherwise consists of MMA action. Veterans Yoshihiro Akiyama and Mei Yamaguchi serve as the most familiar names on a docket of nine MMA bouts.

The event airs via the ONE app at 6 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.