On Friday, Feb. 21, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 82nd event from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn.

In the night’s main event, undefeated light heavyweight prospect Alex Polizzi squares off with Bellator MMA and Contender Series veteran Jamal Pogues for the light heavyweight title.

The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.