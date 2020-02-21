On Friday, Feb. 21, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 82nd event from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn.
In the night’s main event, undefeated light heavyweight prospect Alex Polizzi squares off with Bellator MMA and Contender Series veteran Jamal Pogues for the light heavyweight title.
The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alex Polizzi vs. Jamal Pogues – for light heavyweight title
Nate Togbah vs. Jake Childers
Pauline Macias vs. Dana Zighelboim Grau
J.P. Saint Louis vs. Korey Kuppe
Sean Stebbins vs. Nate Smith
Tyler Mathison vs. Cain Lugar
Angel Pacheco vs. Felipe Martinez Donis
Thomas Petersen vs. Brian Peterson
