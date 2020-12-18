On Saturday, Dec. 19, GLORY Kickboxing will host its first event since filing for bankruptcy and finding new ownership. The event, the reformed promotion’s 76th, takes place from Rotterdam, Netherlands.

In the night’s main event, former heavyweight title challengers Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi each look for a third shot at current champion Rico Verhoeven. Both men have twice fought the Dutchman and come short each time.

Gold is on the line in the welterweight division as Frenchman Cédric Doumbé puts his belt on the line against former Bellator Kickboxing titlist Karim Ghajji.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on Fite TV at 2 p.m. ET. The main card airs at 3 p.m. ET via Fite TV pay-per-view.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 18.

GLORY 76 Weigh-in Results

Badr Hari (109.3 kg) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (117.1 kg)Cédric Doumbé (75.8 kg) vs. Karim Ghajji (76.8 kg) – for welterweight titleAntonio Plazibat (110.2 kg) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (105.4 kg) – heavyweight tournament semifinalMarciano Bhagwandass (116.8 kg) vs. Levi Rigters (108.9 kg) – heavyweight tournament semifinalJos van Belzen (70.2 kg) vs. Tony Jas (72.3 kg)Nidal Bchiri (121.9 kg) – heavyweight reserve fighterSerginio Kanters (77.4 kg) – welterweight reserve fighter