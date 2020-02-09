On Friday, Feb. 7, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted its 39th event from its usual stomping grounds of Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

The card was headlined by an atomweight rematch between former champion Jinh Yu Frey and No. 1 contender Ashley Cummins. The pair met previously at Invicta FC 24, with Frey earning a decision victory. Frey was coming off a pair of fights against Finland’s Minna Grusander, but missed weight and vacated the title. Cummins established herself as the top contender with wins over Jéssica Delboni and Stephanie Alba.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran and former title challenger Pearl Gonzalez met recent Phoenix Series 2 winner Miranda Maverick to determine the next flyweight title contender. Gonzalez sought her second shot at champion Vanessa Porto and rode the momentum of a decision victory over Brogan Walker at Invicta FC 37. The Missouri native Maverick inched closer to title contention in September, defeating Victoria Leonardo, Shanna Young and UFC alum DeAnna Bennett to capture the one-night tournament.

Below is a photo gallery of the action shot by Jeff Vulgamore of Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.