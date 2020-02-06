A highly anticipated trilogy will headline GLORY Kickboxing’s visit to Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday, March 28.

Welterweight champion Cedric Doumbé will square off with interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in a title unification bout. The match-up will mark the pair’s third meeting, having split the previous two bouts.

GLORY 28 hosted the first meeting, where the relatively unknown Frenchman Doumbé upset the veteran Groenhart and put himself in the title picture. Less than a year later, he dethroned Nieky Holzken and began his first title reign.

In the pair’s second meeting at GLORY 44, the Dutchman Groenhart got revenge, outworking Groenhart to claim the belt.

Since then, the two fighters have faced their fair share of ups and downs. Groenhart dropped the belt to Harut Grigorian, but captured interim gold by defeating Troy Jones at GLORY 70. Doumbé, meanwhile, reclaimed the title by defeating Grigorian at GLORY 64.

More bouts for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.